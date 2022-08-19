Readers of this column know I have contempt for "savvy journalism" -- the Jay Rosen description of the cynical, knowing, inside-the-beltway journalistic style that dominates the American and Australian press.

Indeed, as Rosen noted pointedly the last time he was in Oz, this cabal of self-described “insiders” turns the media away from its mission of exposing corruption, speaking truth to power, and keeping the bastards honest. Instead they find common cause with the bastards and become collaborators -- either by facilitating the deliberate strategy of populists and would-be authoritarians of confusing citizens about what is true, and whether truth even exists, or by becoming active co-conspirators in the theft of democracy itself.

This came to mind this week when a talking-head reporter explained the reduced airtime Fox News is giving Donald Trump with the savvy claim that the move was about business. Fox “is a business”, said Jeremy Peters. “They are in the business of getting as many people as possible to watch that network”.