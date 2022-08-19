Monday’s Crikey piece about James Packer and Peter Costello finished with the following paragraph*:

Packer has a team of spin doctors in place trying to restore his reputation. This is why he recently donated $250,000 to the Julian Assange campaign. However, this hit on Peter Costello also suggests that he has revenge on his menu as well.

While the revenge line was right, it turns out the spin doctor claim was wrong and it wasn’t a PR flunky who made contact from an CPH email address to the mobile number to point this out but the billionaire himself.