Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has taken aim at upcoming legal advice from the solicitor-general on former prime minister Scott Morrison’s decision to secretly swear himself into five ministerial portfolios.

As scrutiny of Mr Morrison increases, Mr Dutton said the advice would offer nothing more than a chance for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to criticise his predecessor.

The solicitor-general is set to hand his advice to the government on Monday, following revelations Mr Morrison was sworn in as minister for health, finance, industry, home affairs and treasury between March 2020 and May 2021.

Mr Dutton said while what Mr Morrison did was wrong, Australians wanted to put the scandal behind them.

“The issue now waits for the legal advice that comes back from the solicitor-general that the prime minister’s commissioned,” Mr Dutton told Sydney radio station 2GB on Thursday.

“I don’t expect that that provides anything further than probably another opportunity for the prime minister to have a whack, and I think most people, frankly, want to move on and start dealing with issues that are more important.”

Mr Morrison could face questions from parliament’s powerful privileges committee over the secret appointments.

Greens leader Adam Bandt has written to House of Representatives Speaker Milton Dick requesting the matter be examined by the committee.

Mr Bandt said the committee would look at whether the former prime minister had committed any breaches or been in contempt of parliament.

The former prime minister has apologised personally to former cabinet members he had secretly shared a ministry with.

But Mr Albanese said his predecessor still owed an apology to the Australian public over the scandal.

“It’s the Australian people who were kept completely in the dark with his shadow government operating,” he said.

“It’s the Australian people who have had their democracy undermined by the activities of the former coalition government.”

Mr Morrison said he kept the roles confidential as he did not want to “undermine the confidence of ministers in the performance of their duties”.

He said he only used the extra powers once, to block a gas drilling project off the NSW coast.

That decision, made in 2021, is the subject of a Federal Court appeal.