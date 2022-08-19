An Australian company claims they’ve developed artificial intelligence that can detect suicide attempts in prisons after training on real footage of incidents — and prisons around the world are already using the technology.

iOmniscient was one of the dozens of companies exhibiting at the Security Exhibition & Conference held in Sydney this week. Companies showcased new uses of artificial intelligence, facial recognition, licence plate scanners and robotics as surveillance methods that promise to keep people, businesses and their property safe.

iQ-Prison is iOmniscient’s surveillance product for prisons that, according to the company, can do everything from “detecting aggressive behaviours” like fighting to “track inmates' movements with facial analytics” by using a combination of CCTV and artificial intelligence technology.