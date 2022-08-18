The unemployment rate in Australia now sits at 3.5%, while in the United Kingdom it is at 3.8% and in the United States, 3.5%. Wages, though, are falling in real terms in all three countries, where they are down more than 3%.

Australia and the US seem to be in a healthier spot, even after factoring in inflation -- 6.4% in Australia and 8.5% in the US in July (down from 9.1% in June).

The game changer, though, is inflation in the UK, now at 10.1% in July -- the highest since 1982 and the first time since then that it has reached double digits, according to Britain’s Office for National Statistics. Economists had forecast a rise of 9.8%, so something of a miss. And according to the Bank of England, inflation will reach 13.3% in October. Australian inflation is forecast to reach 7.7%-7.8% by the end of the year, while it has been estimated June’s 9.1% was the high for the US.