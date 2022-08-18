Believe it or not, the highlight last night was the sudden appearance of a repeat of Hard Quiz at 8pm on the ABC instead of the lightweight Win the Week. Hard Quiz averaged 655,000, which helped Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell to 702,000 (helped of course by having ScoMo and his multiple personalities back in its sights). But not so good news for Shaun’s alter ego on Ten, Shaun Micallef’s Brain Eisteddfod -- 317,000.

The Block averaged 1.062 million for Nine, and My Kitchen Rules was 10th again nationally with 736,000.

The weakness in breakfast continues, especially for Sunrise, which must be worrying Seven because it has claimed a win for the year already. It was beaten in the metros by Today -- 202,000 to 187,000. ABC News Breakfast’s figures have also weakened (Today’s weakened a while ago).

Regional Top 5: Seven News, 515,000; Seven News 6.30, 506,000; The Block, 305,000; Chase Australia 5.30pm, 295,000; 7pm ABC News, Home and Away, 285,000