Last Monday, the Justice Department got tired of Donald Trump refusing to honour a subpoena to return top secret documents taken from the White House and sent FBI agents to the country club where the ex-president lives to collect them.

The agents retrieved 11 sets of classified documents, including top secret/sensitive compartmented information (TS/SCI) material, which, if disclosed, has the highest risk of doing harm to the United States.

Since then, all hell has broken loose -- but not in the manner you’d expect. Instead of Americans going bananas about the same man who conspired to destroy their democracy also putting their most sensitive secrets at risk, Republicans and “the base” made excuses for him. The documents had been planted by the FBI, or Trump had waived some magic wand on his way out the door that declassified the material, or he intended to do so, which is the same thing.