Meme-plomacy Look, we in Australia are not strangers to China's fondness for "shitpost diplomacy" -- back in 2020, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian posted a dodged-up image of an Australian cutting an Afghan child’s throat, a gleeful and ghoulish reference to the recently released Brereton report. It had the desired effect: we got mad and China won the troll war.
Still, it catches the breath, even knowing it's the same guy, to see the spokesman for a major country's government deploy a 10-year-old meme format to mount the argument that 9/11 was an inside job.
Perhaps it's the fact that vast swaths of the internet are unavailable to the average Chinese citizen that gives memes a much longer half-life there. Regardless, we look forward to Lijian's next missive, which will presumably be the "I can has cheeseburger?" cat brightly announcing that Jeffrey Epstein didn't kill himself.
