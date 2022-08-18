After yesterday's spectacular media conference to justify his secret multiple ministries, it's clear even to Scott Morrison's few remaining friends within the Liberal Party that the former prime minister is a truly, profoundly weird man.

As I pointed out in Crikey's Lies and Falsehoods series and book, one of the defining characteristics of Morrison is that -- like Donald Trump -- he lied when he didn't need to. For Morrison, lying went beyond political expediency or the requirements of standard political discourse to something deeper, as if he enjoyed the sheer act of claiming something was the case when it plainly was not.

And that characteristic is now at the heart of the big question around his multiple ministries: why he kept everyone in the dark about it, including the affected ministers.