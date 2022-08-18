The rollout of COVID vaccines to residential aged care facilities and residential disability care facilities was botched due to problems the federal Department of Health knew about in advance but failed to address, the Auditor-General found in a review of the Morrison government's disastrous vaccine rollout.

The vaccination of Australia's residential aged care and disability care populations, ostensibly a priority of the government's vaccination rollout, occurred far behind not merely initial but revised target dates, with Australians in residential disability care not being vaccinated any faster than other Australians by the end of 2021.

(Image: ANAO)

According to the ANAO's examination of the vaccine rollout, the aged care delivery program was harmed by the poor performance of outsourced vaccine providers, who struggled to properly communicate with aged care facilities, failed to employ enough staff and underperformed in their delivery. But Health also relied too heavily on just two providers, who were also engaged to deliver to the much more diffused residential disability care sector.