Grant Wood writes: Personally I don’t think so … the position should be called into question, but that’s not likely to be something Labor will pursue as it will wish to maintain the focus on Scott Morrison and those in the know — particularly those that are still members. For the pro-republic punters, it’s better to portray the G-G as an innocent bystander absolutely powerless to do anything other than comply with the prime minister’s requirements, thereby raising the question of what actual use the role has in protecting Parliament’s conventions and Australia’s democratic beliefs and traditions.

Brian Morton writes:

Ladies and gentleman, well may we say God Save the Queen, because nothing will save the governor-general. Gough Whitlam, 1975

It would appear that integrity and honesty failed in 1975 and again in 2022 — but what a reversal in protagonists! Perhaps David Hurley should have taken a leaf from John Kerr’s book and sacked Morrison. The convention is that the governor-general follows the advice of the prime minister. Hurley should stay and Morrison should resign.

Karine Trendall writes: My concern is for the future. If the G-G is only doing what he has been told — even if it is unconstitutional — then what safeguard do we have against future attacks of power-hungry fascist types? I am ignorant of their actual abilities under the law but I am aware that the governor-general is also the commander-in-chief of the Australian Defence Force. Having watched the close encounter the US has just experienced, I was under the false assumption that our system had us better placed to prevent a dictatorship.

Rosemary Jacob writes: He has done the bidding of the PM and made a fool of himself in the process.

Marion Harper writes: There is simply no explanation acceptable for what Morrison did. So rather than looking for explanations, let’s examine the implications. What we see is duplicity and contempt for the Australian people and for any democratic process. This should be a very real warning of how dangerously fragile our so-called democracy is. We have already witnessed the dismissal of a popularly elected prime minister by a governor-general, and we copped it. The constitution needs to change and needs to incorporate powers of recall of politicians who offend in this way so they cannot remain in office because there is no electoral process to get rid of them.

Ben Rose writes: Morrison was an unsuitable person to be PM. His extreme evangelical take on Christianity must have included thinking God led him to “self appoint” on this bizarre scale. Religious extremism is damaging and I say this as a practising orthodox Christian.

As for the governor-general, he compromised himself. He should be an expert on Westminster conventions and have the character to uphold them. It is believable that he may have thought Morrison would make his first self appointment public. But when he didn’t do that, surely Hurley should have heard alarm bells and refused the subsequent ones. The G-G is just a culpable as Morrison but for different reasons. He should resign now or be sacked.

Leslie Zammit writes: The G-G has definitely been compromised by Scott Morrison. Whether he has been fatally compromised or not depends on what comes out of the solicitor-general’s investigation and his subsequent treatment by the media. I do not believe David Hurley had any choice in the matter. As it stands the G-G is quite powerless, being totally subservient to the PM on the one hand and the monarchy on the other. Perhaps if we were a republic he would have been in a better position to make a judgment on the person taking on these multiple ministries and at least make a case that it may not be in the national interest to do so.

Erik Kulakauskas writes: No, he should not be given the boot because once out of Parliament he will be totally unaccountable. Scott Morrison should stay to face the music — and there will be a number of operatic performances to be explained. As for that miserable John Howard — him asserting the current PM, Anthony Albanese, should move on because Morrison has apologised is akin to his response to the media questioning his decision to assist in the illegal invasion of Iraq: ”Get over it.” Test that on the families who lost loved ones and had damaged (physically and mentally) soldiers brought back from the war zone which achieved nothing. We seem to be slow learners.

Gavin Lawson writes: Perhaps the circumstances of the pandemic should be examined rather than personality politics. The real questions are:

Do unprecedented circumstances call for or justify unprecedented approaches to leadership and governance?

What is the test to be applied to determine the answer to the above?

John Levett writes: The boot for Morrison? Bloody oath!

George Melville writes: Yes, he has to go.

John Biggs writes: Yes! As has been said, Morrison is the gift that keeps on giving — to the Labor Party.

Patricia Berry writes: Yes, definitely Morrison should be given the boot by Dutton. I am amazed he can’t see that and just do it. What is he afraid of? I agree with Bernard Keane that the utter disloyalty Morrison has shown to the party will do a great deal of damage and it will be stuck with him. He needs something to do as I think he will find high-paying reemployment difficult. Dutton needs to remember the damage both Tony Abbott and Kevin Rudd did to their parties.

Aine Bennett writes: If the Liberal Party keeps ScoMo in the party it is proving that the Libs cannot be trusted to run a country — and will be so reminded at the next election. Scoot him off now and save face.

Chiara Maqueda writes: Wonderful to see Morrison’s karma running over his dogma.

Jean Thomas writes: Yes. I like so many believe Dutton should arrange for Morrison to be ousted. If nothing else to save face for himself and the party. Goodness knows what else will come forth.

John Hamer writes: If the Liberal Party has any backbone it will expel Morrison from the party. He is a disgrace.

Colin Roberts writes: Well, we now know why he didn’t want anyone to hand out Cartier watches.

Keith Greening writes: A simple answer from a voter: I don’t care. He was the worst PM I’ve ever seen (only challenged in my lifetime by Boris Johnson in the UK), and his failings largely stemmed from his narcissistic personality that seems to have provided him with reason enough for his lies. Beyond that I only care that he’s gone, and that the Albanese government plugs the gaps that he exploited.

Glen Davis writes: Yes. He has neither understanding nor respect for those who truly administer their duties of office.

Izan Gill writes: I really hope that Morrison does not inveigle Jenny to shoulder the blame for all this.

John Sved writes: The AUKUS idea came on us suddenly, locking us into a position that I, and probably others, regard as totally opposed to our engagement with Asia. Is it now time to ask how much of this was due to just one person with extra ministerial powers and a like-minded American friend? Is it past the point where something can be done to reverse this policy decision?

Edward Downsborough writes: First, thanks for the wonderful diatribe meter your publication puts on the foibles of our most esteemed. As for Scott Morrison, it is exciting to learn that he could enhance his résumé in the dark of the pandemic by doubling the number of jobs that he has been sacked from for incompetence. He’s not quite in Trump’s league, but you can’t help but admire his God-given audacity, stealth and hypocrisy, especially after the Margaret Court holy-roller-church sermon proclamations.

Dr Julie Shaw writes: Totally agree with David Hardaker. We saw trouble coming when vision appeared of Pompeo and Marise Payne walking together, intent in conversation. It was early in the COVID period, not long before Trump’s “China virus” claims. Payne returned home and next thing Morrison was demanding an investigation into the alleged laboratory origin of the virus. The consequences of picking this fight have been hard on us all. Short memories … avian, pig and other animal-derived viruses have been commonly spread among humans in recent times. I’ve seen enough of wet markets in Shamian Island (Guangzhou) and Shenzhen — not pretty, and entirely credible as sources of disease. So grateful that Morrison et al are now backbenchers; they can’t finish up too soon in my opinion.

Mark Bayley writes: Thank you for your article. Exposure of sycophantic behaviours and actions like these only serves to reinforce the position that Australia is the 51st state of the US, its leaders are nothing more than servants of it, and that the price for a truly democratic society is eternal vigilance. Scott Morrison shows, yet again, that he is but a varlet.

