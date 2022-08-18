The High Court’s decision in Google v Defteros on Wednesday definitively answers one question: search engines cannot be liable for defamation merely for publishing search results.

The search result in question was an article published on The Age’s website in 2004. It reported on criminal charges against Mr Defteros, a solicitor in Melbourne, of alleged conspiracy and incitement to murder the gangland figure Carl Williams. The charges were withdrawn in 2005, but the article remained live and was still accessible via a Google search in 2016. Defteros sued Google for defamation over the content of the article.

A 5-2 majority in the High Court declared that when Google’s algorithm produces an “organic” result to a search inquiry, it is not a publisher of the material to which the search result will take the reader. Therefore, it cannot be liable for The Age article and that’s the end of the case.