Former prime minister Scott Morrison’s secret appointment of himself to five ministerial portfolios in the name of (but not limited to) the pandemic has not gone unnoticed beyond these shores. Global news publications have tapped into the politics of power centralisation, overreach and exploitation, heralding Morrison’s behaviour as a cautionary tale.

US media

The editorial board for The Financial Times added Morrison’s name to a list of global "greats", stating that although “tame in comparison”, lessons “need to be learnt” from his actions.