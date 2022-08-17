Australian workers' real wages fell by 3.5% in the year to June, despite a small increase in wages growth in the June quarter.

The June Wage Price Index data released this morning by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed wages excluding bonuses grew in the June quarter by 0.7% -- the same level as in the March quarter, further undermining claims that a tight labour market means accelerating wages growth.

The result brought growth for the 2021-22 year to 2.6%, up from 2.4% for the year to March -- but 2.6% was achieved only because the June 2021 result of just 0.4% fell out of the annual figure. That compares with inflation of 6.1% for the 2021-22 year. In the June quarter alone, real wages fell by 1.1%.