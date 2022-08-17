Booking the guest On the day he lost the top job, former prime minister Scott Morrison was described by Bernard Keane as "not merely Australia’s worst prime minister, he’s the worst prime minister for his own party on either side of politics". And indeed, he has a special and powerful talent for ruining his colleagues' day.

Not content with having done so to Josh Frydenberg, Keith Pitt, Karen Andrews, Mathias Cormann and Peter Dutton, he reached back, past his own time in Parliament, to bugger up John Howard. Howard went on 7.30 last night, just wanting to talk about his new book, A Sense of Balance, and had to instead sustain a grilling at the hands of Sarah Ferguson, which he eventually got sick of: