The problem with lies is that, even when they work, they become a prison for the liar, a fiction that must be maintained forever lest the victims of their deception learn they've been lied to.

And on March 14 2020, Scott Morrison began building his prison of fiction when he decided to deceive voters about his multiple ministries scheme.

He could have chosen that day to explain the idea, to tell voters that out of an abundance of caution and as insurance against the unpredictable risks of a global pandemic, he had decided to share the extraordinary powers the health minister had in the face of a health crisis.