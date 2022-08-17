Why did he do it?

It's a simple question but the answer is elusive, even to the experts. Scott Morrison says the ministerial powers he assumed were purely theoretical. His ultimate defence is that, except for once, he never used them.

The highly paid political commentator class -- their entire professional lives dedicated to explaining federal politics -- are by and large left scratching their heads as they attempt to come to terms with this apparent howitzer from the nation's capital: why did he do it?