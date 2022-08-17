Ferdinand Marcos Jr, affectionately known as Bongbong, is treading carefully. Elected president of the Philippines in a landslide in May, the son of the late dictator and notorious kleptocrat Ferdinand Marcos is facing the nation’s Sandiganbayan graft court in a case concerning the giant stash of assets stolen by his father.

Earlier this month, Marcos Jr’s lawyer rested his case in one stage of the long-winded and tangled attempt to recoup some of the nation’s stolen wealth. Marcos Jr’s sisters and his mother, the shoe-loving former first lady Imelda Marcos, now 93, will apparently have the opportunity to present their evidence in the weeks to come.

The first Ferdinand Marcos ruled the Philippines between 1965 and 1986, imposing martial law in 1972, amassing many billions of dollars for himself and his family while much of the nation lived in grinding poverty.