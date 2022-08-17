Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany described Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke as a “short, dumpy girl” at the premiere of the long-awaited prequel series House of the Dragon, shocking attendees.

Delany made the comments during a speech before the screening of the first episode of the series at the Sydney premiere at the Entertainment Quarter. The long-time Foxtel executive retold how he was late to start watching Game of Thrones.

“I was like, ‘What’s this show with the short, dumpy girl walking into the fire?’ ” he said.

According to two attendees, the response to the comment was cold.

“It felt like he was expecting us to laugh along but people in the room were obviously shocked by it,” one said. “There was a bit of a gasp,” another said.

After 3 years #GoT is back! @binge House of the Dragon premiere in Sydney tonight. GoT prequel straight out of the mold…. with plenty of dragons. Ep1 on @binge and @Foxtel next week. pic.twitter.com/jzFUWwwknL — Paul Edwards (@pgtedwards) August 16, 2022

Game of Thrones was purportedly the world’s most-watched television series. In Australia, it’s been been a key property for Foxtel across its services. According to the company’s press release, the series finale in 2019 delivered the largest overnight subscription television audience at that time. House of the Dragon is the highly anticipated follow-up to the smash-hit series, with hopes it can also serve as a major tentpole exclusive for services such as Binge and Foxtel.

Clarke is not in the new series and is slated to appear in the coming Marvel television series Secret Invasion.

Delany was appointed Foxtel CEO in 2018. He’s overseen the launch of services such as Binge, Kayo and Flash, while a planned IPO for the company has been reportedly put on hold.

Foxtel has been approached for comment.