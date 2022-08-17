House prices are finally falling. The national average is down 2% in the July quarter, Sydney is down 4.7% and Melbourne 3.2%.

These are the fastest falls since the global financial crisis, and experts predict prices could fall further, by as much as 10-20%. So those whingeing millennials should be grateful, right? Well, not exactly…

House prices ≠ housing affordability

Falling house prices probably won’t improve affordability for most households. Credit will become harder to secure as banks consider buyers' ability to cope with higher repayments. Meanwhile, rent and other prices are going up, making saving for a deposit harder.