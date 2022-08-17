Peter Dutton's management strategy for the revelation of Scott Morrison's penchant for secretly swearing himself into the roles of his ministers is pretty simple: not much to see here; let's move on; voters are interested in inflation.

That was already a tricky line to maintain in the halcyon days of, well, before yesterday morning, when the multiple ministries were confined to "just" Health, Finance and Resources. Once we learnt Morrison's fondness for pinching his colleagues' ministries had proliferated to include the crucial portfolios of Home Affairs and Treasury, it should have been the moment the opposition leader used to turn on the former prime minister and try to separate himself from the whole sordid Morrison era.

Morrison's toxicity to the Liberal brand was amply demonstrated on May 21. Now he's polluting the brand still more. Even his own colleagues are furious with him for his deceit. A senior frontbencher, Karen Andrews, wants him gone from politics. But Dutton -- with other senior figures such as Barnaby Joyce -- are sticking with the downplaying script.