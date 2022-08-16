It was Nine’s night, with The Block attracting 1.147 million to each number 4 nationally -- menawhile, Seven’s My Kitchen Rules was hundreds of thousands of viewers away with 772,000 nationally. The reality for Seven is that My Kitchen doesn’t Rule in any way.

Ten's The Masked Singer is now exhausting itself as well -- 708,000 for the reveal of former Wiggle Emma Watkins (who was also on the ABC’s Spicks and Specks on Sunday night -- busy!), 605,000 for the performance. Have You Been Paying Attention again added viewers from The Masked Singer to average 823,000, landing the ninth spot nationally.

ABC news and 7.30 audiences picked up viewers last night with the story about ScoMo’s multiple ministries (no, we are not talking about his God-bothering). Is that like multiple personalities? (A great movie title: The Three Faces of Scott.) No wonder he didn’t hold a hose -- he was someone else in his own mind at the time.