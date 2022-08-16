Daniel Hale is an air force veteran and former intelligence analyst for the US government. In March 2021 he pleaded guilty to unauthorised retention and disclosure of classified national defence information. He was sentenced to 45 months in prison.

Terry Albury is a former agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. In April 2018 he pleaded guilty to unauthorised retention and disclosure of classified national defence information. He was sentenced to four years in prison.

Reality Winner is also an air force veteran and former intelligence analyst for the US government. In June 2016 she pleaded guilty to unauthorised retention and disclosure of classified national defence information. This related to a single-page document. She was sentenced to 63 months in prison.