That was then, this is now
Malcolm Turnbull on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament August 15, 2022:
"I do regret using that term [third chamber] because it was misunderstood. I never intended to convey the idea that it would be a third chamber like the Senate is a second chamber. I'm not going to apologise for political discourse five years ago, but what I would say is I think we have to be clear. It's not a third chamber in the way the Senate is a second chamber."
