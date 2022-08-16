Pollies are piling in on the news that our former prime minister secretly made himself minister for five portfolios, including Finance, Resources and Health. Some branded it “sinister”, others said there must have been “logic” in the decision. Let’s take a look at what they’ve had to say.

ScoMo himself

Morrison said the measures were put in place “just in case” a worst-case COVID scenario should take down his ministry.

“We had to take some extraordinary measures to put safeguards in place,” he said. “Should they have been used, I would have obviously disclosed that.”