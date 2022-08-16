Elsewhere in today's Crikey, we revel in the sheer mind-boggling Scott Morrison of it all. The revelations that he'd appointed himself to various ministries during the pandemic, in some cases with such secrecy that the ministers already in those portfolios didn't find out until the rest of us did, fulfilled the brief of every hallmark of Scott Morrison's time as prime minister: the hatred of transparency, the running roughshod over his colleagues, saying things that could easily be demonstrated to be untrue, and of course one last shrugging assertion that something wasn't his job -- in this case saying "following day-to-day politics" no longer formed part of his job description as a professional politician.

We are not the only ones to gratefully accept this one last chance -- we think -- to celebrate the most easily dunked upon Australian prime minister this side of Billy McMahon.

Behold, our favourite responses to the unfolding scandal, starting with Crikey's 2021 person of the year, Grace Tame, who gave a new context for her infamous side eye at Morrison during her January meeting with the then prime minister on her way out as Australian of the Year: