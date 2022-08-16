So where do Scott Morrison's secrets begin and end when it comes to taking on the powers of other ministers?

As well as the three ministries revealed yesterday there is also the question of Foreign Affairs and, with that, Australia's position with respect to China -- and perhaps related defence moves.

The secret influence of former US secretary of state to President Trump, Mike Pompeo, looms large. Earlier this year it quietly emerged that as prime minister, Morrison was in constant contact with Pompeo whose time in office was defined by his belligerence towards China.