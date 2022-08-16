Australia’s newest gambling palace, Crown Sydney, is finally open after years of controversy about its development, its ownership, the business practices of its owner in Melbourne, and the need for even more ways to lose money.

On the latter at least, Crown (like its fellow gaming duopolist Star Entertainment) has made much of its focus on VIP gamblers, the very wealthy high-rollers who aren’t as troubled by the loss of a few bucks as the punters who frequent its gaming-machine floors.

Casino companies have entrenched themselves in every major Australian city, with little attention paid to their business practices or their impact on the communities they loudly proclaim to serve.