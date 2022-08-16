The federal government is being urged to consider some form of income management to tackle entrenched disadvantage among Indigenous communities.

A parliamentary committee is examining a proposal by the Albanese government to abolish the cashless debit card which would shift more 17,000 welfare recipients away from the scheme.

The debit cards were introduced by the Liberal-National coalition in 2016 and introduced in several communities including Ceduna in South Australia and Cape York in far north Queensland.

Under the scheme, up to 80 per cent of welfare payments was allowed to be placed on the cards and funds could not be withdrawn for cash or spent on gambling or alcohol.

A former Ceduna mayor says the government will regret the “foolish abandonment” of the card.

Allan Suter was involved in the implementation of the cashless debit card trial in Ceduna and said it resulted in massive improvements in his community.

The card addressed gambling and alcohol abuse problems in the town and improved the lives of many women and children, Mr Suter said in a submission to the committee.

“Our local community … are disappointed and horrified in some cases that this most worthwhile initiative is being shut down,” he said.

“The level of support within all members of our community was reflected by the fact that I was known as a strong supporter of the card and was re-elected (to council) with 70 to 80 per cent of the vote.”

Meanwhile, a leading Indigenous think tank said models of income management had been successful in some communities.

In a submission to the committee, the Cape York Institute is urging the government not to apply a blanket approach to income management but rather allow communities to decide on a model for themselves.

“Income management is a vital and effective aspect of the self-determining Family Responsibilities Commission local authority model,” the submission said.

“Income management in FRC communities is applied by local elders and respected persons empowered as decision makers to support their own community members to change.”

But the institute points out the welfare card is not a silver bullet to fix entrenched issues and must be used with other reforms.

“Income management should not be externally imposed from the top-down, substantial on the ground support and community leadership prepared to step up is required for success,” the submission said.

The Cape York Institute and Mr Suter will appear before the committee on Tuesday.