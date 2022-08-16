The bad news? One week of nuclear warfare could cause 2 to 5 billion famine-related deaths (depending on who pushes the button). The better news? Australia has been nominated alongside New Zealand as the most liveable country in such a scenario, according to research released today.

Any good news? A flat “no”, says author Ryan Heneghan.

“We had six different scenarios based on how many weapons are used," Heneghan tells Crikey. "It ranges from a relatively ‘small’ exchange between India and Pakistan to a ‘global holocaust’ all-encompassing Russia-US situation. There’s no such thing as a limited nuclear war; it doesn’t exist.”