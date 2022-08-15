Nine’s night easily as The Block jumped to 1.367 million, a high for the 2022 series and number two nationally. My Kitchen Rules added just 10,000 for 777,000 and another national top 10 finish, but 590,000 behind The Block is an eternity in TV ratings. The Masked Singer Reveal on Ten drew 763,000, which was 151,000 more than the performance part of the program -- 592,000.

Good to see the Swannies putting the Wobbles back in their box in the AFL. Good for Seven and the AFL finals ratings if the Swans can go deep into the finals. The AFL decision on the new broadcast contract is coming.

Network channel share: