Which is the greater threat: climate change, or climate change activism? Australian governments have made their opinion clear: saving the planet is a far lesser priority than ensuring the morning commute isn’t slowed down.

Our governments are in a race to see who can impose the most draconian consequences on protesters -- not just climate activists but anyone who wishes to exercise what they wrongly assume are our entrenched rights to freedom of assembly and speech.

The High Court has not been much of a friend to freedom in recent years, and last week it did it again, when a narrow 4-3 majority knocked back a constitutional challenge to a particularly repressive New South Wales law.