Large sections of the commentariat may rightly regard the stage three tax cuts, legislated to commence on July 1 2024, as regressive, unhelpful to low- and middle-income earners, and fiscally reckless given the budget deficits locked in by the Coalition when Scott Morrison permanently expanded the size of government in Australia.

But the idea of Labor ditching them is so profoundly toxic that it is impossible for the government to contemplate for a moment. This is a party still traumatised by the way Tony Abbott crucified the Gillard government over its perceived broken promise regarding a carbon tax. That wasn't even an actual broken promise. This would be a full-blown breach of faith with the electorate, for which voters would be entitled to feel misled and dudded.

Don't think a Dutton-led opposition -- irrelevant, disunited and ineffective for the moment -- wouldn't seize on it with the enthusiasm of Tony Abbott seizing on a lie about the effect of a carbon price. Some of the same liars -- like Barnaby Joyce of the $100-leg-of-lamb fame -- remain in Parliament. And News Corp remains News Corp, ready to run a propaganda campaign against Labor. The 2025 election would become a referendum on the tax cuts.