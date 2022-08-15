The remarkable revelations of James Packer's emails to key Nine Entertainment staff, including chairman Peter Costello, raises serious governance issues for the government's Future Fund.
It's important to note there's a major distinction between what Packer claims about the role of Peter Costello, and what appears to have been the case. Packer describes Costello as "my secret Crown lobbyist", saying:
In 2011 I personally paid you 300k (cph [Packer's company Consolidated Press Holdings] did anyway you didn't want the crown directors to know) to lobby for me, for Crown. Your job was to get me closer to Michael O'Brien...
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.