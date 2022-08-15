Hello, Hillsong. It's us again.

We would like to get something straight from the start. We see on page 20 of the statement of claim lodged on behalf of whistleblower Natalie Moses in the Federal Court last week that you asked if she might be talking to the media. And apparently, according to Moses, you also said Hillsong had to be "extra vigilant" because of the attention it was getting from the media. There was a concern about leaks.

We would like to say that Moses was not talking to us. However, many others have, as you know.