In Europe, the decade-long anti-party movement that seemed to be remaking politics is suddenly collapsing. Movements like Italy’s Five Star (M5S) or Spain’s Ciudadanos are falling faster than they rose.

Dangerously, the populism they traded on is finding a new home in a rejuvenated fascism, not due to policy (most of the new fascist parties have none) but out of shared contempt for established institutions.

These anti-parties are built on a repudiation of the politics-as-usual of the traditional parties -- they’re movements disdainful of the political class, strong on corruption, light (and often confused) on policy, heavy on forward thinking rhetoric. Some bring a grassroots environmentalism to their movement. Others mix ethno-nationalism into their populism.