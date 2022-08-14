Canberra Airport has been evacuated following reports of gunshots inside the terminal.

A man has reportedly been arrested at the scene.

Witnesses said as many as three gunshots were fired near the check-in counters.

ACT Police have confirmed an incident has taken place at the airport but did not comment further.

Passengers on planes have been stuck on the tarmac due to the incident.

Federal police are doing a search of the airport.