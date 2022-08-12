Perth is a one-paper town, and the all-powerful WA newspapers are helping out what’s left of the opposition parties to demand Premier Mark McGowan sack ministers they reckon aren’t performing.

The trouble is that the opposition parties keep destroying themselves at successive elections -- the Libs are down to two seats in the legislative assembly, the Nats down to four. With only six out of 59 seats, their voice in Parliament is nothing more than a squeak.

The Nats are now the official opposition with their four seats, but that’s an opposition in name only. And following the last federal election, WA is now a Labor stronghold.