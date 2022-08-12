The Biden administration's legislative wins this week aren't just important for the US economy (and the Democrats ahead of the looming midterms). They also represent a massive opportunity for Australia.

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA) passed this week comes with $485 billion (A$690 billion) of spending plans, and complements the US$280 billion CHIPS Act passed in July and signed by President Biden this week.

They will combine with the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act enacted last November to drive massive additional private- and public-sector energy investment and boost US manufacturing. It's a colossal piece of policy architecture aimed at bolstering the US's resilience and security in energy policy -- with the obvious goal of freeing the world's biggest economy from any dependence on China.