Nine won a close one from Seven in total people, while the main channels also saw Nine with its nose just in front. Nine’s NRL match, won by Melbourne over Penrith, averaged 598,000 nationally and proved the difference. The match also picked up 272,000 viewers on Foxtel.

The Front Bar on Seven with 451,000 nationally easily beat out Q+A on the ABC with 333,000, a steep drop after Foreign Correspondent averaged 438,000 with its solid report on the US primaries by Kathryn Diss, who is doing strong work in North America.

Ten’s The Dog House Australia averaged 623,000 nationally, and that was the night.