Crikey Talks

Leaning out: what happens when girl power grows up?

Leaning Out

When

31 August 22, 6:00 pm AEST

Where

Webinar

Details

In her new book, Leaning Out, respected journalist Kristine Ziwica maps a decade of stasis on the gender equality front in Australia, and why the pandemic has led to a breakthrough. As the historic 2020 Women’s March attests, a generation of younger women are speaking truth to power and changing the way we think of women in the workplace.

Leaning Out is the third book in the Crikey Read series. Three attendees who submit questions will win an advance copy of Ziwica’s book.

Ahead of Crikey Talks have a read of the excerpt here.

Leaning Out

In Leaning Out, respected journalist Kristine Ziwica maps a decade of stasis on the gender equality front in Australia, and why the pandemic has led to a breakthrough. As the historic 2020 Women’s March attests, a generation of younger women are speaking truth to power and changing the way we think of women in the workplace. This is the third book in The Crikey Read series from Crikey and Hardie Grant Books.

Speakers

Kristine Ziwica Human rights and gender equality columnist

Kristine Ziwica

Human rights and gender equality columnist @@KZiwica
Kristine Ziwica is a Melbourne-based columnist and consultant who has 20 years' experience working in Australia, the United States and the UK on human rights and gender equality campaigns.
Gina Rushton News Editor

Gina Rushton

News Editor @ginarush
Gina Rushton is news editor of Crikey. She has worked as an editor at Nine and reporter at Australian Associated Press, AAP FactCheck, The Australian and BuzzFeed News. She has written for The Guardian, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, The Monthly, The West Australian, Business Insider Australia and The Saturday Paper. She is also the author of The Most Important Job in the World.

What is Crikey Talks?

It’s our program of monthly online live events, exclusive to Crikey subscribers, and enjoyed from the comfort of wherever you are.

When you join our monthly online Crikey Talks, you’ll get YOUR questions answered by our very special guests, including Prof Peter Doherty, Anthony Albanese, Malcolm Turnbull, Gillian Triggs and more coming soon.

Also watch unique behind-the-scenes journalist insights, and ask the questions you want answered about media, business, politics, climate change, culture and more.

