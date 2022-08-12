Leaning out: what happens when girl power grows up?

When 31 August 22, 6:00 pm AEST



Where Webinar

Details

In her new book, Leaning Out, respected journalist Kristine Ziwica maps a decade of stasis on the gender equality front in Australia, and why the pandemic has led to a breakthrough. As the historic 2020 Women’s March attests, a generation of younger women are speaking truth to power and changing the way we think of women in the workplace.

Leaning Out is the third book in the Crikey Read series. Three attendees who submit questions will win an advance copy of Ziwica’s book.

Ahead of Crikey Talks have a read of the excerpt here.