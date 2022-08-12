Back in the day when there were three or four cake shops on every high street, the Friday morning cake run was a big workplace thing, an end-of-the-week splurge. So let's do it this Friday morning, with our idea of treats -- another episode in the culture wars -- and try and get a teachable experience from it.

The story popped up at the start of the week: the cakes-and-goodies chain Bakers Delight might be putting up signs in its stores warning its customers against sexually harassing the staff. To which one's first response was, what? Bakers Delight? Was this... what, a sugar-rush effect? Turns out, no, it wasn't. The Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commission (VEOHRC) was not responding to any explicit complaint. It had chosen Bakers Delight because, one story reported, this was a high-risk sector for this sort of thing. It was later clarified that they meant the retail sector in general.

The inquiry was based on Victoria's "positive duty" statute, which means that companies have to demonstrate proactive steps to address sexual harassment, rather than simply handle complaints. As it was, the company didn't have a staff complaints procedure in place at all, which is pretty archaic. So CEO Elise Gillespie has vowed to take this "great opportunity ... to be the leader nationally". Doubtlessly Gillespie is sincere in her efforts against sexual harassment, but it can't be denied that the initiative turns a black mark into a gold star for a company that was very far behind on these matters (no central register, no staff training).