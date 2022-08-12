Australia and France have had their public points of difference, but Chinese ambassadors to both countries were in lockstep this week with claims that Taiwanese people would need “re-education” on matters of the motherland when -- not if -- the island is “reunited”.

“Once Taiwan is reunited … there might be a process for the people in Taiwan to have a correct understanding of China, about the motherland,” said Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian during a National Press Club address on Wednesday.

He echoed the sentiments of his French counterpart Lu Shaye, who last week told BFM TV that China “will re-educate”.