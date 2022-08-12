China’s ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian at the National Press Club in Canberra (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Australia and France have had their public points of difference, but Chinese ambassadors to both countries were in lockstep this week with claims that Taiwanese people would need “re-education” on matters of the motherland when -- not if -- the island is “reunited”.

“Once Taiwan is reunited … there might be a process for the people in Taiwan to have a correct understanding of China, about the motherland,” said Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian during a National Press Club address on Wednesday.

He echoed the sentiments of his French counterpart Lu Shaye, who last week told BFM TV that China “will re-educate”.