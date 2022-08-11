When Senator Jacinta Price poured scorn on the Indigenous Voice in her first speech to the 47th Parliament a few weeks ago, few First Nations peoples were surprised. Price was elected to represent the Northern Territory from the Country Liberal Party. Her mother, Bess Price, was a favourite of John Howard’s, and gave vocal support to the NT Intervention.

But for some non-Indigenous Australians looking for guidance on how to think and feel about enshrining an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in the Australian constitution, Price’s remarks caused confusion and concern.

Hadn’t there been a long process that had achieved consensus among the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities about what was needed to advance their causes? And if there was no agreement that the Voice would help, how should the rest of us vote in the 2023 referendum?