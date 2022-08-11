The government will take quick action to implement the recommendations of an inquiry into defence force suicides.

The Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide is due to release its interim report and initial recommendations on Thursday after eight months of gathering evidence.

Veterans’ Affairs Minister Matt Keogh said the government would begin addressing the recommendations straight away rather than waiting for the commission’s final report, which is due in 2024.

“This will, I expect, give us things in terms of recommendations of what government can get on with now and that’s really important,” he told ABC radio on Thursday.

Get Crikey FREE to your inbox every weekday morning with the Crikey Worm. Email Sign up By subscribing you are agreeing to our terms and conditions

“It’s been very clear to me from my discussions with the parents of serving personnel that have taken their own lives and my discussions with veterans’ families that they can see clear need for action and they want to see that action taken quickly.”

The interim report, handed to the governor-general on Thursday, is expected to recommend emergency measures to begin a wholesale reform of the Department of Veterans’ Affairs claim system, which has been dysfunctional for decades.

More resources and comprehensive support services for traumatised families of veterans have also been identified as priorites.

The interim report would provide a pathway to healing for veterans and their families, Mr Keogh said.

“Our view was – and it’s part of that healing process, if you like – is we’ve received the report, let’s get it out there,” he said.

“We can see that there is a potentially lengthy but complex road ahead and it’s important we get on with trying to progress that as soon as possible.

“My message to everybody, whether they’re currently serving or have served or are the family of loved ones that have taken their own lives, is that we are listening.”

Lifeline 13 11 14

Open Arms 1800 011 046