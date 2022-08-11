The champagne corks -- OK, the spumante corks -- popped at Seven this morning after My Kitchen Rules wandered into the top 10 most watched programs across the country last night. Yes, 10th place, but still! MKR averaged 715,000 -- not quite the 767,000 of the Sunday night return, when there was some gold dust from the Commonwealth Games to help it along. The Block still topped the million mark with 1.068 million, but that was the lowest so far after 1.182 million on its return night.

MKR and The Block are stuck in their old formats and seem to be refighting previous battles without any new ideas (except that high metro property prices have forced Nine to take The Block to the regions). It's Australian commercial TV’s version of the World War I battles of attrition in the wet trenches of France.

Nine still won the night in total people and the main channels, with Seven next, then the ABC and Ten (with The Masked Singer off until next Sunday night).