It's sure been a cold, cold winter The Midwinter Ball, coming up on September 7, is an odd tradition in many ways: a place where politicians, sponsors and journalists get soused together in an off-the-record context, at least until Laurie Oakes got hold of a reasonably amusing speech from Malcolm Turnbull.

Beyond that it's always interesting to remember the corporate sponsors this event attracts:

Plenty of questionable places for a press gallery event to take money from ... say, basket case/layoff specialists Qantas. But what really stands out is the money being taken from fossil fuel giants Woodside and Shell. We suppose it helps get back the "troubling cosiness between the powerful and those supposed to hold them to account" vibe that was lost when the whole thing went on the record.