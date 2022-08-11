Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Defence Minister Richard Marles should do one thing and one thing only with regard to China and Taiwan: publicly rule out any possibility that we would ever join with the US in a war to defend Taiwan against Chinese attack. To do anything less will be a betrayal of the Australian people.

They won't, of course. With our ever-greater drawing in to US defence command systems, as per the AUKUS agreement, we are losing the capacity to do what we were once capable of: maintain a defence alliance while refusing specific adventures within it. We did this when we withdrew from Vietnam in 1972, and from Iraq in 2007-8. We did not join the British in the 1956 Suez adventure, and the UK itself refused to enter the Vietnam War with the US.

Soon, that stance will be next to impossible. Communications and coordination systems will run through the US nexus, and disentanglement will be impossible. We'll be assisting the US, even if we're not. Not that there's any desire to disengage, from either side of politics. The major parties are competing for ever-deeper commitments to a US-led "alliance". The reasons for their commitments are multiple. The outcome is one that is unified, as absolute unmitigated disaster.