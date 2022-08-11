Like ripples in a cesspool, the Barilaro scandal is now spreading across the NSW government, and reaching altogether more serious issues than jobs for mates.

One of the unambiguous successes of the Coalition government in NSW has been the appointment of David Chandler as building commissioner. After a slew of frightening examples of major apartment complexes being found to contain major flaws or even unfit for habitation, and developers and builders dodging responsibility as owners faced dislocation and million-dollar bills, the Berejiklian government belatedly responded with tougher laws and a building commissioner, in Chandler, who was prepared to put the fear of God into the industry.

Chandler suddenly quit last month -- with speculation he had a strained relationship with his portfolio minister, Eleni Petinos. Petinos, of course, was sacked a fortnight ago over bullying allegations. Chandler's resignation letter has now been sent to NSW ICAC.