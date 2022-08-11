China’s drawn-out wargames around Taiwan are intended for multiple audiences: its opponents in Western and Northern Asia, mainland Chinese citizens, and, perhaps most importantly right now, Chinese Communist Party (CCP) elites.

As the world’s attention is on Taiwan, one of the most crucial political games in the history of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) is being played out in the northern seaside town of Beidaihe, where the annual, informal and very secretive meetings of senior CCP cadres and former leaders and their supporters are occurring.

Commentators say it will be the most significant leadership transition since the messy aftermath of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre that saw leader Zhao Ziyang placed under house arrest for life and the eventual unexpected ascendance of Shanghai party chief Jiang Zemin.